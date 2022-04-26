Sana visits Jati Umra

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan along with his family members visited the Sharifs’ residence at Jati Umra on Monday.

PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz received the federal minister and his family and congratulated him on assuming office of the interior minister. She declared Rana Sana’s wife a brave woman.

Lauding services of Rana Ahmad Sheharyar Khan, Maryam said he had infused a new spirit in PMLN Youth Wing. She also encouraged Hasan Sheharyar for releasing video messages in favour of the party.