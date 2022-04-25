India issues Pakistan education advisory to its students

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have advised students from India and Overseas Citizen of India from pursuing higher education in Pakistan.

This advisory, which comes within a month of the higher education regulator cautioning the Indian students planning to pursue higher studies in China, said it does not recognise “degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval”, reported Indian media reported.

"All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education. Any Indian national or overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission to any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan," the advisory read.

"However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degrees in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs," it added.