Worsening law & order worries Bara elders

BARA: The Bara Siyasi Ittehad has asked the district administration and the police to maintain law and order here.

The local elders expressed concern over the robbing of women teachers of a government school in Bara by armed robbers and demanded the high-ups to arrest the culprits and award them exemplary punishment.

They demanded the Khyber administration to provide security to women schoolteachers in Bara.

Bara Siyasi Ittehad president Shah Faisal Afridi, general secretary Zahidullah, Pakistan People’s

Party (PPP) leader Willayat Afridi, Sher Shah Afridi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Zahir Shah Afridi, ANP leader Abdul Wahid, Jamaat Islami’s Khan Wali Afridi,

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Maulana Said Jalil, Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League

president Attaullah Afridi, elders and others held a meeting to discuss the incident.

They said law and order was worsening day by day in Bara but the police and other agencies had failed to bring the situation under control.

They added that incidents of target killing and attacks on the police checkposts had increased in Bara.

“We have already suffered in militancy but will not allow anyone to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Bara,” they vowed.

They said the use of ice, heroin and other drug was increasing, asking the district administration and relevant agencies to take action against drug pushes.

The elders said political and social personalities were receiving threatening phone calls from various banned organizations. They added that the police, army and Frontier Corps should conduct patrolling in Bara at night while the police and FC personnel should be deployed at checkposts.