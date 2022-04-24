NITL partners with Hysab Kytab

KARACHI: Asset management company National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has signed up an agreement with Hysab Kytab to provide end users/customers access to its family of funds within the consumer application, stated a press release on Saturday.

The collaboration aims to empower customers to make informed decisions leading to a financially secure future.

Through the partnership, Hysab Kytab users will have access to diverse investment options for their savings.

Speaking on the occasion, managing director NITL Adnan Afridi said they were committed to creating awareness about mutual funds and promoting the culture of savings and investments in the country.

“NITL has always been the preferred choice of investors and with Hysab Kytab we will be able to provide their customer base an opportunity to invest in NITL funds.”

Yasir Ilyas, head of Hysab Kytab, said they were initially focused on helping their customers manage their finances better, and now they have moved toward sharing them with investment opportunities.

He informed that their customers would be able to view different investment options and put their savings into funds.