NA Speaker says will call PTI resigning MNAs to chamber

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Friday said the resignations of PTI members had been de-sealed and their fate would be decided strictly according to the Constitution, law and rules.

“I will call every resigning member to my chamber individually to consider the fate of his/her resignation, and the process will start soon,” he said while talking to the media after visiting the ‘Monument of Democracy’ in the Parliament House here.

The speaker said those who did not want to resign would be given due consideration. “I am convinced that no decision should be taken beyond rules and the Constitution,” he said. He said democracy was the only solution to all issues faced by the common people.

The speaker said any member could cross the floor on two counts: violation of party head's decision on voting for the prime minister and the Finance Bill. He said the party head would write to the Speaker if any of his party members crossed the floor in violation of the party lines.