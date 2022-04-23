Cop martyred in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A cop, Feroz, embraced martyrdom when an unidentified attacker opened fire on him at Muhajir Bazaar in Akora Khattak here, a senior police official said on Friday. District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Khan Gandapur said that six police constables along with a sub-inspector were perfuming duty at various points in Muhajir bazaar before Iftar to regulate the flow of traffic when a gunman opened fire on a cop, killing him on the spot.