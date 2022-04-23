MPA held for murder case escapes from sub jail

PESHAWAR: A member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly who was arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of a leader of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf escaped from sub jail at the MPA hostel on Friday.

Faisal Zaman a PTI MPA from Haripur was arrested in connection with the murder of provincial deputy secretary general of the PTi Malik Tahir Iqbal in December 2020. He was kept in a room of the MPA hostel that was declared sub jail. Guards were deployed at the sub jail to monitor his movement.

A source said Faisal Zaman on Friday afternoon managed to escape the sub jail through a window. There were reports that guards were deployed at the sub jail but the accused still managed his escape.

An official said the jail authorities will write the Peshawar police for the arrest of the accused. An inquiry has also been ordered to find as to who was involved in the negligence. Police are collecting the CCtV footage and other evidences to find as to how the accused managed to escape.

Malik Tahir Iqbal was assassinated along with his friend and former councillor Sardar Gul Nawaz on September 13 2020. They were on the way back to Ghazi from Kotehra village after offering Fateha for the departed soul of one of their supporters when they came under attack.

Reports said police had arrested an accused in connection with the assassination of Malik Tahir Iqbal. The accused later in a statement mentioned the MPA as the man behind the murder.The CTD and Police, after the statement of the accused, raided the residence of Faisal Zaman. He was later arrested and shifted to Peshawar.