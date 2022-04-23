Fatima Fertilizer hires sales head

Lahore: Fatima Fertilizer on Friday announced promotion of Rabel Sadozai as lead of sales and marketing function within the organisation.

According to the company, Sadozai would be first female within the agriculture and fertiliser sector to have claimed such a high ranking position.

In line with the new role, Rabel would utilize her 22 years of earned experience to set even higher standards within her work domain, the company said.

Having been associated with Fatima Fertilizer for over 9 years, she was able to effectively lead the functions related to marketing communications. Her most significant achievement is related to steering the effort of introducing Pakistan’s first-ever Kissan Day on December 18, 2019, which was duly recognized by the government and has been adopted as an annual event ever since by all government and industry stakeholders.

In addition, she has also been instrumental in promoting farmer-focused communication across traditional and digital media to highlight their ongoing challenges and promote solutions to uplift their economic and social status.

Speaking on the occasion, Fatima Group chairman Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar stressed on the need for innovative and insight based marketing to reach out to the farmers and help them increase their yield and productivity.

Sarsabz fertilizer's disruptive marketing strategy based on the brand promise of 10 percent greater yield had been a game changer not just for the company, he said.