Strict security arrangements made for PTI rally: CCPO

LAHORE:A coordination meeting was held at Capital City Police Headquarters under the chair of CCPO Lahore DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan on Thursday.

Senior PTI leaders, including Shafqat Mehmood, Zubair Khan Niazi and others participated in the meeting. DIG Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, SP Security Rashid Hidayat, SP Admin Atif Nazir and others attended the meeting.

The CCPO said that comprehensive security, traffic and parking arrangements were made by Lahore police with the consultation of the organisers of PTI for Greater Iqbal Park political rally. He said that alternate traffic arrangements have been made and parking zones set up at various places in wake of possible traffic congestion due to the rally and maintain the flow of traffic. Earlier, while presiding over another meeting, the CCPO Lahore DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan directed senior police officers to be on high alert to ensure peace, law and order and security of the citizens in the city. He said that Lahore police would provide maximum security to political party rally as per government SOPS. The CCPO said more than four thousands police personnel including 10 SsP, 25 SDPOs, 59 SHOs, 207 Upper Subordinates, 234 lady constables have been deputed for the security duties.

CCPO Lahore visited Greater Iqbal Park on Thursday. He reviewed the security arrangements at various points, including the entrance gates of the park. DIG Operations, CTO, SSP Operations and other officers accompanied him. He directed the deployed police officers and personnel to remain on high alert.