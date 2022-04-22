MDCAT test date to be announced soon: PMC

Islamabad : Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday said that the next MDCAT test will be conducted national wide through its central computerised system.

According to PMC spokesperson, the commission will soon announce the date for holding of next MDCAT test across the country. He advised the students and parents to avoid following unauthentic and misleading information and fake news about MDCAT. It is pertinent to mention here that PMC already announced to change its policy of allowing only three National Licensing Exam (NLE) attempts as now there will be no limit to the number of attempts during the prescribed period of five years.

The spokesperson said that the Medical and Dental Council has duly approved modification in National Licensing Exam policy requiring qualification of NLE to the extent that a student must qualify the NLE (Step 1 and Step 2, as applicable) within a maximum period of five years from the date of completion of house job or the first attempt, whichever is earlier.

He added the time limitation will not apply to applicants who already hold a foreign practitioners license.