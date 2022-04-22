 
Asim to face Egypt’s Khaled in QSF Squash 2 final

By Our Correspondent
April 22, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan reached the finals of the $5000 QSF Squash 2 in Doha on Thursday.

Top seed Asim beat fifth seed Ong Sai Hung from Malaysia 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 in 35 minutes in their semi-final match. He will face third seed Khaled Labib from Egypt in the final.

