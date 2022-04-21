Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Dealing a blow to the "conspiracy narrative" of former premier Imran Khan, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday the PTI government was ousted as its ties with the establishment became "strained".

During an interview with a private TV channel, the ex-information minister and PTI leader said: "Had our [relationship] with the establishment been good, then we would have still been in government."

He said many attempts were made, and he himself tried his best to repair the relationship, but to no avail. In response to a question as to when the relationship started deteriorating, Fawad said, "Waqt kerta hae perwarish bersoun, hadtha aik dum naheen hota (It doesn't happen at once, it brews over years)."

When asked again if the relationship started going bad from October, Fawad said it happened over a few months. To a question about some key appointment later in this year, he said Imran Khan did not think that ahead. In fact he lacks capacity to plan so long in advance, Fawad said in a lighter vein.