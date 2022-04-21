Iran says ‘technical issues’ in nuclear talks complete

TEHRAN: Iran said on Wednesday that "technical issues" in the now-paused negotiations to restore its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers have been resolved, but "political" issues persist ahead of concluding any deal.

Iran has been engaged for a year in negotiations with France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China directly, and the United States indirectly, to revive the 2015 deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to step back from nuclear commitments. Negotiations in the Austrian capital Vienna aim to return the US to the deal, including through Washington lifting sanctions, and to ensure Tehran’s full compliance with its commitments.

"Technical issues and discussions in the Vienna talks have been completed," Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.