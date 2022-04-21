Electricity crisis

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to uncontrolled loadshedding in some areas of the country. At present, students are most affected by this situation as their exams are just round the corner.
Also, after the Covid-19 pandemic, many offices shifted to the work-from-home model. Thousands of freelancers also rely on online platforms for their work purposes. Unfortunately, due to loadshedding, they are unable to continue their work. The authorities concerned are requested to resolve this issue as soon as possible.
Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar
Nankana Sahib
