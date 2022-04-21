Mental health

In Pakistan, suicide cases have been increasing at a fast pace for many years now. A few days back, a talented blogger died by suicide. The 23-year-old blogger was a student at a university in Islamabad. In his now-viral suicide note, he mentioned that he was taking this step due to financial constraints. He added that despite working so hard, he was still unsuccessful.

The authorities concerned must address the issues of young people and set up suicide prevention centres where young people can discuss their problems with competent professionals.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi