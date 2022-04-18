Christians celebrate Easter with enthusiasm

GUJRANWALA: The Christian community celebrated Easter with zeal and enthusiasm across the division on Sunday. The day started with special religious rituals, prayers, and exchange of greetings with messages of goodwill and prosperity.

Police and the district administration made special security arrangements around some 300 churches and religious gatherings of Christians on the occasion. During the Easter prayers, special prayers were offered for peace in the country and for all institutions, including the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

District Peace Committee member Prof Shehzad Lawrence said the Christian community celebrated Good Friday and Easter in a peaceful atmosphere that was created by the police and the district administration.

162 POWER THIEVES HELD: The Gepco teams have caught 162 accused who were stealing electricity during the first two weeks of April. Regional task force and surveillance teams held 43 power thieves from city circle, 38 from cantonment circle, 22 from Gujrat circle, 36 from Sialkot circle and 23 from Narowal circle. The Gepco authorities have also issued detection bill to the tune of Rs 5.2 million to the accused and registered cases against them.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead by two unidentified killers in Baghbanpura police limits of Gujranwala on Sunday. Faisal was moving on a motorcycle when two motorcyclists opened fire at him, leaving him dead on the spot.