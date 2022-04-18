Social Welfare secretary visits Darul Aman

JHANG: Punjab Social Welfare Secretary Sumaira Samad Sunday visited Darul Aman. On the occasion the secretary said the Darul Aman was a safe and secure place for mentally and physically abused women who could not live at their homes.

The secretary reviewed facilities and security measures and directed the in-charge of the Darul Aman to resolve issues of inmates and provide facilities to them. She also directed the administration to take care of health of the inmates and their children and arrange skillful education for them and their kids.