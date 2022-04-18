Woman poisons husband to death

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman allegedly killed her husband by administering poison to him at Kamalia on Sunday.

Reportedly, Nahid Bibi, the wife of Asif Jehangir Mughal, 35, of Mohallah Bhaghaiwala of Kamalia, allegedly administered poison to him over domestic issues. He was rushed to Kamalia THQ hospital and the doctors referred him to DHQ hospital where he died.

EASTER CELEBRATED: District police Sunday made extraordinary arrangements for the security of Christian community on the occasion of Easter. The Christian community celebrated the event at 90 churches amid tightened security provided by 427 cops and 300 Qaumi Razakars.

Besakhi festival ends: A three-day Besakhi festival concluded at Gurdwara Janamasthan on Sunday. Indian Sikh Yatrees left for Lahore in three special trains. Meanwhile, talking to reporters at Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana, group leader of Indian Sikh Yatrees Sardar Rawinder Singh said Yatrees would not forget the hospitality accorded to them. He thanked the government of Pakistan and ETPB for better renovation of Gurdwaras. Later, the Yatrees left amid tight security.