Meeting discusses prevention of forest fires

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan here on Sunday chaired a meeting that discussed the prevention of forest fires in the tribal district and immediate action in case of an inferno.

Representatives of the Forest Department, C&W, Highways and building divisions, Rescue 1122, TMA, Civil Defense, and others attended the meeting. The deputy commissioner directed the staff of the Forest Department, administrative officers, and police to keep a close watch on the forests so that no forest fires could take place in the district.

The Forest Department and the Rescue 1122 were directed to take basic measures, train Civil Defense volunteers and forest staff and take immediate action in case of any incident. In this regard, section-144 has already been imposed and training of staff has started.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of the deputy commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Khalid Imran visited Miranshah Bazaar and checked the official price-list. The violators were fined on the occasion and it was directed that relief be given to people during the holy month of Ramazan.