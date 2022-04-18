Ideological war and China

The concept of ideological competition, conflict or war is not new at all. It enjoys the same historical roots as the human civilisation. Ideological war kept on evolving and shifting from one sphere to another. Modern day world order was built on the principle of liberal values and designed to maximise the benefits for powerful in the name of openness, equality, values and sheer competition. The genesis of new world order is deeply rooted in exploitation and colonisation. There are many indicators e.g. western hegemony, monopoly over economy, technology and power, which suggest that it was designed around the colonisation concept and grabbing of resources at any cost.

The new system was built to counter negativity, whitewash atrocities of colonisation period and pave way for exploitation and maximisation of benefits. It gave birth to new powerful elite, the Industrial-Military Complex of West. They institutionalised exploitation through the institutions like IMF, World Bank, GATT and WTO etc. Institutions were designed to help the West squeeze the system in its favour. Political and social arms of liberal order like UN, UN’s agencies, non-government organisations and standard-setting agencies/organisations were assisted to consolidate the dominance of West. A set of western values (human rights, freedom of speech, rule of law etc.) was also crafted and declared as common values. These values were used, and are being used, to twist the arms of less developed countries to bend them for economic exploitation. UN system also lacks equality and was instrumental to keep countries pliant. Weak countries could not do anything except watching the West and powerful elite of the West (multinational companies, financial giants, banks, NGOs, arm producers and suppliers etc.) to grow.

Opposite ideologies like Islamic economic system and Communism could not stay long. Islamic system could not present any resistance. Although, it has all the ingredients to ensure welfare of society, it is not in practice anywhere in the world.

The system disappeared because the believers of the system themselves abandoned it. Communism showed some resistance for a few decades. USSR tried to implement it but could not sustain the pressure for long. It fell with the fall of USSR. Brezhnev Doctrine was considered one of the factors for fall of USSR, as it overemphasised the security dimensions and strengthened the control of security apparatus over economic decision-making. It weakened, as it is believe, the Communism and resulted in the fall of USSR.

Liberal world order celebrated the fall with a sense of proud and accomplishment. It was declared end of history. New world order was presented by keeping the Capitalism at the heart of the system. The West, under the leadership of US, declared hegemony and asked the countries to align with new world order. Economic hit men were unleashed and supported them by hard power. Wars to teach democracy were imposed on many countries. It was assumed that no ideology will be able to present any challenge to liberal world order and Capitalism.

21st century was declared century of complete dominance of liberal economic order supported by liberal values and democracy. However, the first decade of 21st century witnessed the emergence of new economic ideology in the form of Socialism with Chinese characteristics. The West did not give it any heed, as it was confident that no one can compete with the western ideology. Further, the West was busy in spreading democracy by attacking or sanctioning different countries.

But the financial crisis of 2007-08 jolted the western economic model. It was first the time that the West realised presence of Chinese model of Socialism. The model has four distinctive characteristics i.e. society first, adequate and equal growth, ecological sound and rule of law. It is supported by the role of state, whole process of democracy and philosophy of shared prosperity.

By realising the significance and ability of the Chinese model, western elite (Industrial-Military Complex) compelled their governments to launch stern programmes to oppose the Chinese model. The West, under the leadership of US, drafted policies of Pivot of Asia, Containment of China and QUAD etc. The US applied S-trap, Thucydides trap, middle-income trap and Kindleberger trap. President Trump introduced the trade war and imposed sanctions on different Chinese companies. EU joined hands by declaring China a strategic rival, which clearly means the rivalry of ideologies. Ideological challenge is complicated and bigger than the traps and anti-China policies.

Situation is becoming more complicated. On the one hand, liberal economic proponents are searching ways to sustain the dominance. The US and allies have worked out new programmes like Build Back Better World (B3W). It was designed to counter investment programmes of China like Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). On the political side, the US has launched the Democracy Summit and other programmes, which are being used to showcase the strength of western-style democracy. The US and allies are asking countries not to join Chinese initiatives. The Chinese companies have also been banned/sanctioned to control the rapid development of China.

On the other hand, China is putting efforts to showcase the advantage of Socialism with Chinese characteristics. To showcase the relevance and strength, China has launched multiple programmes and initiatives. Belt and Road Initiative is one of them crafted to share the economic success formula and means of prosperity. The BRI has been joined by 142 countries and international organisations. China also launched Shanghai Import Expo (SIE). It is perceived that SIE will turn China into a hub of international trade. Recently China introduced the programme of Global Development Initiative for sustainable development.

In this context, it has become extremely important for countries to watch situation closely, and it is good to note that world is keenly watching this emerging rivalry. Concurrently, world is also pondering on some questions. First, will liberal economic forces compromise on their hegemony or trigger conflicts or wars like the one in Ukraine? Will they give space to new ideology? Second, will China adhere to values and principles of Socialism at the international level? Will China sustain its commitment to these values in the long run? If yes then how China will compete western hegemony?

However, developing and least developed countries are expecting a more balanced and equitable world as an output of this rivalry. These countries believe they cannot afford another misadventure or conflict, as they are already facing multifaceted problems.