Pope calls for free access to al-Quds holy sites

Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for free access to the holy sites in al-Quds as he delivered his annual Easter address amid simmering violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the Holy City.

"May there be peace for the Middle East, racked by years of conflict and division. On this glorious day, let us ask for peace upon Jerusalem and peace upon all those who love her, Christians, Jews and Muslims alike. May Israelis, Palestinians and all who dwell in the Holy City, together with the pilgrims, experience the beauty of peace, dwell in fraternity and enjoy free access to the Holy Places in mutual respect for the rights of each," he said.