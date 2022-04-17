Hamza Shafqaat transferred, Irfan Nawaz appointed as DC Islamabad

Islamabad : Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, a Grade-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has been transferred from the office on Saturday and is replaced by Irfan Nawaz, another Grade-19 officer of PAS, with immediate effect.

Hamza Shafqaat joined Islamabad Capital Administration as Deputy Commissioner on July 19, 2018, and served this key position in the capital city for four years.

Irfan Nawaz Memen has been serving as DC Quetta from 2020 till now. Earlier he served the Punjab government (January 2019 to November 2020) before joining the federal capital as DC.

Separate notifications of transfer of outgoing DC Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, and appointment of Irfan Nawaz have been issued by Establishment Division, the Establishment Division sources said.

The notification directed the outgoing deputy commissioner to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.