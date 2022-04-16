The Hattar industrial zone is a big industrial estate with a large number of steel and other industries. This area comes under the control of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and is divided into multiple feeders. Industries being fed through Feeder-2 are witnessing frequent power outages, resulting in a tremendous loss of production.

The relevant authorities need to look into the issue and fix it as early as possible. Only the smooth functioning of the industrial sector can give a boost to the economy.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad