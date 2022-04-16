Gold drops Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs100 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs130,600 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs86 to Rs111,968.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,974 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.
