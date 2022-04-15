Pervez Elahi challenges LHC verdict

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Secretary General Kamil Ali Agha on Thursday filed two intra-court appeals in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against her Wednesday’s verdict in which it had restored Deputy Speaker Sardar Daust Muhammad Mazari’s powers. In his appeal, filed through Imtiaz Siddiqui, Elahi made the deputy speaker, assembly secretary, inspector general of Police (IGP), Punjab and chief secretary respondents, and argued “The CJ gave the decision by ignoring the assembly rules and the constitution,” read the appeal.

Elahi went on to add that in this situation, authorising Mazari to supervise the election for Punjab CM would be against the law. Furthermore, the filed by the deputy speaker in the LHC was inadmissible for the hearing.

The assembly’s proceedings could not be challenged in a court of law. “Therefore, the verdict given by LHC’s single bench be declared illegal, unconstitutional and null and void. The CJ’s decision be suspended until the court gives its decision on this petition,” the appeal concluded. Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti had ordered to hold the Punjab Assembly session on April 16 as convened by the deputy speaker early.