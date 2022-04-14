PPP, PMLN allege Suri pressuring NA Secretariat to accept PTI MNAs resignations

Qasim Suri. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leaders have accused Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri of pressuring the National Assembly Secretariat to accept the resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of National Assembly (MNAs).

PPP Parliamentary Leader and Senator Sherry Rehman said Qasim Suri was violating the law on the issue of PTI MNAs resignations. Speaking to the press along with PMLN leaders Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliamentary Lodges on Wednesday, she said “Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri claims he has verified the signatures of the PTI MNAs, though it is not the case”.

She said according to the National Assembly Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, Section 43, every member must individually appear before the Speaker in the presence of the Assembly Secretariat staff to verify his/ her signature and confirm his/her resignation. “This procedure has not been followed as the PTI MNAs had presented a document jointly signed by them,” she added.

Sherry said various PTI MNAs have come forth stating that the current procedure, adopted by the PTI, was not only illegal but also unjust as they did not wish to resign, but they were being forced to do so. “Some members are saying that their signatures have been forged, and the NA Secretariat is being coerced to accept their resignations,” she said.



She said the Election Commission must take notice of the violations and the National Assembly Secretariat must be directed to ensure that the correct constitutional procedure for resignations be followed. “We are confident of our growing majority and will continue to press forward with our agenda of ridding the parliament of all those subverting the rules and procedures of the parliament,” she added.

Former speaker National Assembly said the Supreme Court declared deputy speaker's ruling unconstitutional and “we had filed a no-confidence motion against him (deputy speaker) on the 9th of April which must be voted on April 16”.

Ayaz Sadiq warned that if the National Assembly staff did anything illegal, it would have to face the consequences. “If the PTI members resign as per the constitution and law, their resignations will be accepted,” he said adding that new members would immediately be elected on the vacant seats.

He said if the deputy speaker did not announce the voting against him by April 15, he would commit an illegal act. He said his sympathies were with Imran Khan as long as he had control over his tongue. “I also took oath from Imran Khan in 2018 and I have also been part of the no-confidence motion against him. This is the system of Almighty Allah,” he said.