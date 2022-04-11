 
PTI dissident lawmakers won’t resign: Raja Riaz

Tareen's loyalist says by-election would be held on the seats that would fall vacant after the PTI MNAs’ resignations

By News Desk
April 11, 2022

KARACHI: The Jehangir Tareen group member Raja Riaz said they welcome the party leadership’s decision to tender resignations from the NA, but the dissident lawmakers will not resign. 

He further said the by-election would be held on the seats that would fall vacant after the PTI MNAs’ resignations.

