SC received ‘threat letter’, says Suri

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday received the “sealed confidential letter” — containing the alleged threat from the United States — sent by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Deputy NA Speaker Suri tweeted that the National Assembly Secretariat had sent the “sealed confidential letter” on his directions and has been “received” by the office of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

“The honourable court is expected to form a commission similar to the one formed in the memogate scandal and hold an inquiry,” tweeted Suri. The deputy speaker shared that in the letter it's “clearly written” that Pakistan would face strict actions if the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan had failed.

“As directed by the Acting Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan, a confidential letter (in original) received from the Cabinet Secretary which was submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Pakistan (Cypher Bureau) to the Honourable Speaker, is onward submitted for kind perusal of the Honourable, Chief Justice of Pakistan,” says the letter which was received by the Supreme Court.

Soon after Suri’s announcement, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry shared that Suri has sent the “original letter” to the chief justice. “Now it is the responsibility of the Supreme Court to start an investigation on the letter and summon the concerned people, including the ambassador, to record their statement,” said Fawad.

On March 27, former prime minister Imran Khan, during what PTI labelled as one of its "biggest" rallies in its history at the Parade Ground in Islamabad, flashed a letter before the public, saying that he has "written evidence" that "money has been pouring in from abroad," while "some of our people are being used to topple the government".