5th death anniversary of Mashal observed

SWABI: Fifth death anniversary of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan who had been lynched on April 13, 2017 by an angry mob on the premises of the varsity, was observed here on Wednesday.

Muhammad Iqbal, father of Mashal Khan, said that they have attached all their expectations with the apex court.

Talking to reporters, Muhammad Iqbal said that due to Ramazan, a huge gathering like the previous years was not arranged but only Quran Khwani was held at his grave and people prayed for the departed soul of his son.

Answering a question, he said that the case of his son was under process in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and they had attached expectations with the apex court.

“My son was martyred, but this is my utmost desire that such incidents do not occur on the premises of the universities where people send their children for acquiring modern education to play their due role in the progress of the country,” he added.

He said it had been proved that his son was innocent and the agony from which they passed could not be expressed in words, and prayed that none of the parents should see such a difficult day. He said that they had been begging for justice since April 2017, hoping that they would get justice and their deep wounds would hail to some extent.

He said it had been planned that a gathering would be held at the grave of his son after Eidul Fitr, predicting that distinguished personalities would participate while observing Mashal’s fifth death anniversary.

It is to be mentioned here that Mashal was a student of journalism department at Awkum and he belonged to Zaida village of the district.