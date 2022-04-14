UK court jails IS follower for life over MP murder

LONDON: A British judge on Wednesday sentenced Islamic State group follower Ali Harbi Ali to a whole-life prison term for murdering lawmaker David Amess in a knife attack last year.
"This is a murder that struck at the heart of democracy," judge Nigel Sweeney said as he handed down his sentence at London’s Old Bailey courthouse, noting the 26-year-old defendant had shown "no remorse or shame".
Sweeney added he had no doubt it was an "exceptional case" that merited the sentence, which comes two days after a London jury unanimously found Ali guilty of the ferocious knife attack last October.
