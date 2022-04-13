Non-availability of internet: Businessmen, students threaten to launch protest in Bajaur

KHAR: The businessmen, students and general public on Tuesday threatened to stage protest against unavailability of internet service in Bajaur tribal district.

“The people, particularly students and members of the business community are facing great hardships due to the 3G and 4G internet breakdown in the district for the last several days,” a student said, adding that relevant quarters should restore the facility as soon as possible.

Lodging their complaints, a number of businesspersons, students and general public said that internet facilities of most of the private mobile companies had been suspended due to unknown reasons, causing them a lot of inconvenience.

They said that former prime minister Imran Khan during his visit to Bajaur tribal district had ordered for the provision of 3G and 4G internet facility to the people but now the private companies had suspended the service due to unknown reasons.

They said that businesspersons and students were badly affected by the unavailability of internet service. They asked the relevant high-ups to restore the facility forthwith so that people and students could continue their online businesses and studies. The complainants said that they would stage a protest if the internet facility was not restored within a week’s time.