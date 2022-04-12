Alleged attack on mosque & seminary: JUIF demands arrest of PTI workers

TIMERGARA: The workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl here on Monday staged a protest outside the office of the district police officer demanding the arrest of those workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who had allegedly vandalized a mosque and madrassa run by the religiopolitical party in Timergara.

The protesters chanted slogans against local police for not registering the first information report (FIR) against those who were allegedly involved in the attack on the madrassa and torturing its students.

Chanting slogans against the government, they marched on the road from Timergara to Balambat.The charged PTI supporters on Sunday night had allegedly attacked the mosque and the madrassa in Timergara to express anger over the ouster of Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote.

The PTI workers allegedly tortured the students at the seminary. Four students were injured in the incident.Speaking on the occasion, JUIF district amir Maulana Sirajuddin and others asked the district police officer to lodge the FIR against those involved in the attack.

However, the local PTI leaders and MPs denied involvement in the incident and termed the allegations baseless.Some PTI workers in Lower Dir turned to social media and condemned the attack demanding action against those involved in the incident.