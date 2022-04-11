All institutions played role in line with Constitution, says Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said after the Constitution of Pakistan, 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' is a unanimous and unified document of the nation. Serious efforts are needed at all respective levels to eradicate intolerance and extremism from society.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that amidst the current political crisis in the country, all institutions played their role in accordance with the Constitution and law of Pakistan.

“Political leadership should also pursue a code of conduct like 'Paigham-e-Pakistan', so that they don't distribute treason certificates for one another,” he said while addressing Paigham-e-Pakistan One-Day Workshop arranged here on Sunday for Ulema-Mashaykh of different religious schools of thought here on Sunday.

He said Paigham-e-Pakistan has unified religious schools of thought and religious scholars and all the religious schools of thought are pursuing the philosophy neither to leave one's belief and nor to intervene in belief of others.

Unfortunately, he said the extremism among our politicians has increased so much that today the politicians are giving Fatwas of disbelief and treason to one another,” he said. He said that this act is harming Pakistan. Today, the constitution of Pakistan is also being tarnished. “For one's vested interests, Fatwas are being issued without any thought,” he said.

Ashrafi said those who do not even know the Quran and Sunnah, are also issuing Fatwas against the commandments of Quran-o-Sunnah. Paigham-e-Pakistan will be taken door to door, said Hafiz Ashrafi, adding that there are non-Muslims in Pakistan who are given full rights by the Constitution of Pakistan. “Islam is the protector of the rights of minorities,” he said.

During the last 15 months, he said not a single case registered in Pakistan in view of misuse of blasphemy law and any illegal case in view of Toheen-e-Namoose-e-Risalat (SAW) and Toheen-e-Mazhab.

In response to another question, Hafiz Ashrafi said that the statement of the National Security Committee regarding the diplomatic correspondence has come to light. “Holding meeting with diplomats don't make anyone traitor and if the government owns evidence that any particular ambassador or diplomatic staff has violated the law of Pakistan, action must be taken against them,” he said.

Replying to another question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan Ulema Council will decide the future on 11th April. “We own a very clear stance that we will cooperate in good and virtuous matters, and will play the role of accountability in non-sharia matters,” he said.