Two killed, one injured in road accident

SUKKUR: Two people were killed and one injured on Sunday in a road accident near Moro in district Naushahro Feroze.

Reports said in a collision between a motorcycle and an auto rickshaw at Daras Road near Moro in district Naushahro Feroze, two motorcyclists identified as Rano s/o Ayoub Sandello and Nisar s/o Bahar Sandello, were killed, while Sobo Oad, the auto rickshaw driver, injured.