JUIF workers celebrate Imran’s ouster

NOWSHERA: Activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) set off fireworks and staged a motorcycle rally at Pabbi tehsil to celebrate the success of the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, JUIF leaders Mian Zulfiqar Ali, Maulana Mohibullah Shah and others paid glowing tributes to their party head Maulana Fazlur Rahman for uniting the opposition to oust Imran Khan through the no-confidence motion.

They said that Imran Khan faced a humiliating and unceremonious exit from power due to his arrogance, egoism and stubbornness. He said Imran Khan suffered a series of political humiliations in the last few days in office.

Imran Khan, they said, pursued a policy of confrontation to victimize his political opponents instead of having a working relationship with them.

Mian Zulfiqar Ali said the country had emerged from a long national nightmare as a result of the struggle launched under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

He said that the new government would introduce electoral and political reforms to steer the country towards the path of progress and development. He said that domestic and foreign policies would also be revisited.