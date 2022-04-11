Ratchanon breaks record with win

BANGKOK: Thailand’s teenage sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat cinched an unprecedented victory at the inaugural Asian Mixed Cup Sunday, becoming the youngest-ever winner of one of golf’s major Tours.

The 15-year-old Ratchanon sealed his win with a birdie on the final day of the $750,000 purse competition at the Waterside Course at Siam Country Club in Pattaya, having seen off 19-year-old Kim Joo-hyung, who took second. “I got to be honest, I got pretty lucky,” said Ratchanon.