Wife’s disloyalty: Man commits suicide out of frustration

NOWSHERA: The body of a man, who had committed suicide by jumping into Kabul river after frustrated by the disloyalty of his wife, was retrieved from water at Shagai Dub point in Nizampur on Saturday.

Muhammad Sumair, a resident of Kohat who was presently living at Armour Colony in Nowshera, had committed suicide by jumping into River Kabul when his wife Haleema Kainat mysteriously disappeared from home. He could not bear the tragic incident and ended his life. The body was retrieved at Shagai Dub point after hectic efforts for six days.

Hussan Bano, mother of the deceased, told the police that her son had married Haleema Kainat, a resident of Swat, some six month ago. She said that Haleeema mysteriously disappeared from home some one month back and that they searched her everywhere but could not find any clue to her whereabouts. The complainant said that her son committed suicide out of frustration when his wife could not be found anywhere.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Later, it was learnt that Haleema Kainat had reached her home in Swat, where the local police produced her in the court.