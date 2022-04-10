Afghan national held

NOWSHERA: The body of a man, who had committed suicide by jumping into Kabul river after frustrated by the disloyalty...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial secretary information MPA Zahir Shah Toru on Saturday said the...
PESHAWAR: Senior police officials attended roadside Iftar to express solidarity with the cops on duty.Superintendent...
PESHAWAR: City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali on Saturday said that ensuring beautification of parks and equipping parks with...
PESHAWAR: Unidentified gunmen martyred two policemen in Janikhel area in Bannu district, sources said on...
TAKHTBHAI: A soldier of Pak Army, who had embraced martyrdom during a clash with terrorists in Balochistan, was laid...
