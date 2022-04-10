Iftar dinner hosted

Islamabad : Annual corporate ‘iftar’ dinner was hosted, where government officers and members of the armed forces, diplomats, heads of international agencies, and corporate executives showed up.

The reception was hosted by CEO Aziz Boolani and his spouse Wiqar Boolani, at the banquet hall at the Islamabad Serena Hotel, the intricate setup was reminiscent of magnificence and luxury.

The event coincided with the completion of 20 years of the hotel’s successful operations. A variety of different cuisines was served including but not limited to Pakistani, Middle Eastern, East Asian and Continental.

An opulent canopy embedded with flowers covered the ‘Aangan’ area outside the Sheesh Mahal, featuring live stations serving ‘shawarma’ and live barbecue, right off the grill. The centre of the ballroom was dedicated to dessert, with a grand display of choices ranging from profiteroles to tarts to Pakistani sweets and more. For a healthy diet, there was a display of fresh salads and nutritious options as well.

The visitors enjoyed the Iftar dinner in a tranquil setting with live folk music, while the evening highlighted memories of Serena's history of impeccable service and excellent standards.