Mulder’s three-wicket blast sends BD tumbling

GQEBERHA: All-rounder Wiaan Mulder took three wickets in quick succession to put South Africa on top on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Bangladesh were 139 for five at the close in reply to South Africa’s first innings total of 453.

Bangladesh lost a wicket in the first over of their reply when first Test century-maker Mahmudul Hasan was caught at first slip off Duanne Olivier for nought.

Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain put on 79 for the second wicket, scoring at nearly four runs an over, before the medium-paced Mulder came into the attack.

He dismissed Tamim (47), Najmul (33) and captain Mominul Haque (6) in almost identical fashion.

Bowling around the wicket, he angled the ball into the three left-handers and trapped them leg before wicket.

At one stage he had three wickets for five runs in five overs. He finished the day with three for 15.

Olivier came back into the attack and bowled Liton Das for 11 with a ball which seamed back between bat and pad to rip out the middle stump.

Mushfiqur Rahim survived two South African reviews for leg before wicket but batted through until the close when he had 30 not out.

Keshav Maharaj, man of the match for his bowling in South Africa’s 220-run win in the first Test, top-scored for South Africa with a career-best 84.

He hit his runs off 95 balls with nine fours and three sixes as South Africa added 175 runs to their overnight 278 for five.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took six for 135 — the 10th time he has taken five wickets or more in a Test innings.

Maharaj raced to his fourth Test half-century off 50 balls with four fours and three sixes and went on to make his highest Test score.

He came in after Kyle Verreynne was bowled for 22 by Khaled Ahmed and almost immediately went on the attack, being severe on fellow left-arm spinner Taijul, whose first ball of the day was hit for six.

Taijul, Bangladesh’s best bowler on the first day, conceded 27 runs in six overs before switching ends and bowling Mulder for 33.

Score Board

South Africa won the toss

South Africa 1st Innings

Elgar (c) c †Liton b Taijul 70

Erwee c †Liton b Khaled 24

Petersen lbw b Taijul 64

Bavuma c Najmul b Khaled 67

Rickelton c Yasir b Taijul 42

Verreynne †b Khaled 22

Mulder b Taijul 33

Maharaj b Taijul 84

Harmer st †Liton b Taijul 29

Williams lbw b Mehidy 13

Olivier not out 0

Extras: (lb 3, nb 1, w 1) 5

Total: 136.2 Ov (RR: 3.32) 453

Fall: 1-52, 11.6 ov, 2-133, 32.5 ov, 3-184, 50.3 ov, 4-267, 81.3 ov, 5-271, 84.3 ov, 6-300, 96.4 ov, 7-380, 113.2 ov, 8-418, 123.3 ov, 9-453, 135.2 ov, 10-453, 136.2 ov

Bowling: Khaled Ahmed 29-6-100-3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 26.2-4-85-1, Ebadot Hossain 28-3-121-0, Taijul Islam 50-10-135-6, Najmul Hossain 3-0-9-0

Bangladesh 1st Innings

Tamim Iqbal lbw b Mulder 47

Mahmudul c Erwee b Olivier 0

Najmul lbw b Mulder 33

Mominul (c) lbw b Mulder 6

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 30

Litton †b Olivier 11

Yasir Ali not out 8

Extras: (b 4) 4

Total: 41 Ov (RR: 3.39) 139/5

Yet to bat: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Fall: 1-3, 0.5 ov, 2-82, 20.5 ov, 3-85, 22.5 ov, 4-100, 28.6 ov, 5-122, 32.6 ov

Bowling: Duanne Olivier 9-4-17-2, Lizaad Williams 8-2-30-0, Simon Harmer 7-1-31-0, Keshav Maharaj 11-1-42-0, Wiaan Mulder 6-3-15-3

Umpires: Allahudien Paleker, Marais Erasmus