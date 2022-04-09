Chinese provider signs MoU to supply PV module

Islamabad : Chinese provider signed MoU with Pakistan Integra Solar to supply photovoltaics (PV) module.

According to the MoU, C&D Clean Energy will provide Integra Pakistan with integrated supply chain services of 100MW solar modules in 2022.

Recently C&D Clean Energy has announced a partnership with Integra Solar for panel supply chain services, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

“Integra’s value concept is to write the earth’s green future by choosing high-quality products, and we are in line with C&D Clean Energy on this point,” commented Mahmood Tahir, CEO of Integra Solar Pakistan.

“We are honored to find a global supply chain partner like C&D Clean Energy, a Fortune 500 company member, in a global solar market that requires high flexibility and competitiveness.

The comprehensive supply chain services provided by C&D Clean Energy have given us more competitive advantages in the development of new energy business.”

General Manager of C&D Clean Energy, Michael K. Lee, offered online congratulations at the MOU signing ceremony, adding: “It is an honor to partner with Integra and play a part in this low-carbon and green cooperation.

Integra has developed an extensive cooperation with C&D Clean Energy on inverters and solar modules over the past year and we will continue to support the company with integrated and valued-added supply chain services in the future, extending our cooperation in Pakistan and other parts of the world to make joint contributions to global green and low-carbon development.”

According to the Power Generation Capacity Expansion Plan issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, Pakistan (NEPRA), it is estimated that by 2030, Pakistan’s photovoltaic installed capacity will reach 12.8GW, and by 2047 this figure will reach 26.9GW, providing a broad market space for the development of the solar photovoltaics (PV) convert solar energy into direct current electricity.

“The development of solar and wind power generation will enhance Pakistan’s security of electricity supply and put Pakistan at the forefront of the global energy transition,” emphasized Najy Benhassine, the Country Director for Pakistan for the South Asia region in World Bank. Pakistan has launched a new round of bidding for photovoltaic and wind power projects this month, aiming to further increase the share of clean electricity in the country’s current energy mix to 61%.

Shah Jahan Mirza, CEO of the Pakistan Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) emphasised, “We are already on track to achieve our goal of adding 7,000 MW of photovoltaic installed capacity by 2030.”

Undoubtedly, this opens up another bright way for cooperation between China and Pakistan in new energy.