Becker could face jail after bankruptcy guilty verdict

LONDON: Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker could be jailed for up to seven years after being found guilty of charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy by a London court on Friday.

The 54-year-old German was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.

Becker, who has lived in Britain since 2012, said he had co-operated with trustees trying to secure his assets, even offering his wedding ring, and relied on the advisers who managed his life away from tennis.

Becker told the court he earned a "vast amount" during his career, with the court hearing he won some $50 million in prize money and sponsorship deals.

But Becker, who went on to coach current men´s world number one Novak Djokovic for a spell, said his earnings "reduced dramatically" following his retirement in 1999.

He told Southwark Crown Court he was involved in an "expensive divorce" from ex-wife Barbara Becker in 2001, which included high maintenance payments to their two sons.

But a jury found him guilty of four charges, including removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt.

It also acquitted him of a further 20 charges. Judge Deborah Taylor released the six-time Grand Slam singles champion on conditional bail ahead of sentencing on April 29, when he could face a jail sentence of up to seven years.