Fatima receives ICC emerging cricketer award

LAHORE: Pakistan's Fatima Sana received the trophy of the International Cricket Council Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year award for 2021 on Thursday.

"Alhumdullilah. It’s an absolute honour to receive the trophy of ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer Of The Year," Fatima tweeted with their picture with the ICC award.

"Onwards and upwards InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad," said Fatima, expressing her intent to perform well in the future as well.

Fatima has become the first female cricketer from the country to win this ICC award.

The ICC in a statement had said that the 20-year-old "impressed one and all with her all-round efforts in 2021".

"She became an integral part of Pakistan's ODI and T20I sides owing to her wicket-taking ability as a bowler, and ability to add handy runs down the order at the same time," the statement read.