IBO in Balochistan: Two soldiers martyred, two BLF terrorists killed

ISLAMABAD: Two Army soldiers were martyred while two terrorists were also killed as the security forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) near Mashakai, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

On the night between Thursday and Friday (April 7 and 8), security forces conducted an operation based on information about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Singi, near Mashkai in Balochistan.

Once the troops started establishing blocking positions in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire on the security forces. In a heavy exchange of fire, two terrorists of the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) were killed. These terrorists were involved in different security incidents in District Awaran and its surroundings.

In addition, arms and ammunition were recovered from their hideout, intended to be used for disrupting peace and security in the area. During the operation, two valiant sons of the soil, Lance Havaldar Raj Wali Khan and Sepoy Usama Khan embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while one officer got injured. “Security forces in step with the nation remain determined to thwart such attempts at sabotaging peace and progress in Balochistan,” the ISPR added.