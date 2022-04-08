Somalia PM orders expulsion of AU envoy

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s feuding leaders were locked in a new dispute on Thursday after the prime minister ordered the expulsion of the African Union’s envoy to the troubled country.
Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble’s office said it had declared Francisco Madeira persona non grata "for engaging in acts that are incompatible with his status as representative of the African Union Commission" and ordered him to leave Somalia within 48 hours.
TEL AVIV: At least five people were wounded, one severely, during an attack in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on...
SYDNEY: Heavy rain triggered evacuation orders in Sydney on Thursday, as swollen rivers threatened homes and flooded...
ATHENS: Human Rights Watch on Thursday said Greece was using suspected migrants as proxies to illegally push back...
SEOUL: South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s team backed away on Thursday from the avowed anti-feminist’s...
PERPIGNAN, France: French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen made a final push for votes on Thursday,...
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday it was sending an ambassador to Lebanon for the first time since a row...
Comments