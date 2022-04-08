 
Friday April 08, 2022
Somalia PM orders expulsion of AU envoy

By AFP
April 08, 2022

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s feuding leaders were locked in a new dispute on Thursday after the prime minister ordered the expulsion of the African Union’s envoy to the troubled country.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble’s office said it had declared Francisco Madeira persona non grata "for engaging in acts that are incompatible with his status as representative of the African Union Commission" and ordered him to leave Somalia within 48 hours.

