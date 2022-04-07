QAU ranked No 1 in Pakistan, 461 globally

Islamabad : Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has been ranked No1 in Pakistan and globally ranked 461 by the new United States World Ranking 2022.

According to the latest US World Ranking, as many as 21 Pakistani universities have featured in the Best Global Universities for 2022 published by US News and World Report, a Washington-based ranking guide.

As per ranking details, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Agha Khan University and COMSATS University Islamabad.