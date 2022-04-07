Hand grenade wounds at least six in Kabul mosque

KABUL: A hand grenade was thrown into Kabul’s largest mosque as worshippers knelt in afternoon prayer on Wednesday, wounding at least six people, an Afghan police spokesman said, foreign media reported.
One suspect is in Taliban custody, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said. No one has claimed responsibility but it was the second grenade attack in less than a week. At the weekend a grenade was thrown into the middle of a market occupied by money changers, killing one person and wounding 59 others.
Taliban officials blamed the attack on thieves trying to rob the market. The reason for the attack on the 18th century Pul-e-Khishti mosque in the middle of Kabul’s old city was unclear.
Farha’s penchant for luxury items is also evident from her bid to buy a luxury car, Porsche, for which she paid a...
Farah Khan bought some luxurious properties in Lahore and Islamabad, including a villa in a posh sector of the federal...
NEW DELHI: Many meat shops in the Indian capital, Delhi, have been closed for two days after civic officials asked...
Fawad Chaudhry responded harshly when Matiullah Jan asked him for comments on April 6, 2022. Photo:...
Indian missile Brahmos - the same which was said to have accidentally been fired into Pakistan. Photo: TwitterNEW...
The Sindh Assembly building. Photo: Heritage of SindhKARACHI: Despite a serious rumpus caused by the opposition...
Comments