‘Govt, scientists need to work together to handle climate change’

Islamabad: Climate Change experts have said that South Asia is the most vulnerable region in the face of Climate Change and thus, collective efforts are the need of the hour to deal with different threats posed by changing weather patterns and increased risk of natural calamities.

The experts were sharing their views at the hybrid seminar “Climate Change impacts, adaptation and vulnerability: IPCC Working-II Report 2022 ---lessons and way forward for South Asia” organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute.

Dr. Abid Hussain, senior economist, and food systems specialist, Livelihoods, The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Nepal, asserted that almost all the findings of the report are very relevant to South Asia region.

He said that environmental sustainability is a cross-cutting theme for all types of sustainability and for the overall concept of sustainability. He said that no policy is static and but all policies need to be dynamic because Climate Change occurs in a fast manner. Referring to IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report, he said that 54 % of Pakistan consists of mountainous areas. Hence, including the mountain's ecosystem in the report is of high importance for Pakistan. Besides, gender-centric issues are of specific mention in the report, he concluded.

Climate scientist Dr. Fahad Saeed, observed that the IPCC Report enforces the risk for South Asia as one of the hotspots. The report shows that the water has been the most stressed adding that Climate Change has ensued. Changes in climate have already impacted the lives of the people already living on higher mountains while mangroves in the coastal areas also depleting. Besides, Climate Change has amplified the heatwaves in the urban areas affecting food viability and increase in the diseases like dengue and malaria.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, earlier emphasised that governments and scientists need to dwell on the magnitude of the problem presented by the IPCC Report. South Asia first time was declared as the most vulnerable to climate change and with impacts so glaring on all aspects of life as this report has signified, he added.

Director, Climate Action Network South Asia, India, Sanjay Vashisht, viewed that the IPCC Report says that Climate Change has already done substantial damage. Now is the era of adaptation and loss and damages control, where 50-75% of the global population could be exposed to periods of life-threatening climatic conditions. He highlighted that the IPCC Report says that by 2030 the number of people living below poverty will increase manifold due to Climate Change.

Aisha Khan, Chief Executive, Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, Pakistan, highlighted that the report comprehensively covers all the forthcoming impacts of Climate Change and the need for adaptation. She suggested that we need to create a synergy among the mitigation and adaptation plans and work as a partner in face of the Climate Change. D. Imran Khalid, Director, WWF, Pakistan, suggested that the cross-cutting themes for the region like air and water pollution should be dealt with as a priority.