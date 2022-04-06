PAEC completes RFO of Chashma N-plant in record time

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (Paec) engineers and technicians have completed the Re-Fueling Outage (RFO) of the nuclear power plant C-3 at Chashma in a record minimum time of 26 days. The RFO of the Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) is a routine requirement for replacement of fuel and maintenance every 14 to 18 months, which is normally completed in 60 to 79 days. But this is the first time in the history of Pakistan nuclear industry that Pakistani engineers and technicians completed the RFO within the shortest-possible time. All six nuclear power plants of the Paec are operational with optimum capacity factor and generating 3,560 MW electricity. Four nuclear power plants at Chashma are supplying 1,340 MW while K-2 and K-3 in Karachi are feeding 2,220 MW to the national grid, reaching 18.3 per cent of the total electricity generation from all sources. The nuclear power generation in the country has proved to be reliable, cost-effective and above all zero-carbon emission electric source.