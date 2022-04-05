Two wounded for resisting mugging bids

Two people were wounded for putting up resistance during mugging attempts in the city on Monday. According to the Steel Town police, the man was injured by two armed men when he did not hand over his valuables to them in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

Rescuers transported the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where he was identified as 32-year-old Abdul Wahab, son of Pir. Separately, 52-year-old Pervez, son of Saleem, was shot and injured by robbers over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Landhi.

He was taken to the JPMC for medical assistance. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way. Mugging incidents are on the rise in Karachi, with law enforcers failing to take any concrete action to control this menace.

On Saturday, a truck driver was gunned down and two paramilitary soldiers were wounded for putting up resistance to mugging attempts. According to the Orangi Town police, armed robbers fatally shot 35-year-old Nasir, son of Abdul Haq, for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in MPR Colony. The body of the victim was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

A crowd of people got hold of one of the robbers, Sajid, and severely beat him up until police reached the scene and took him into their custody. The police said the deceased was a truck driver and he had arrived in Karachi with a loading truck from Faisalabad.

Separately, two Rangers personnel were wounded for resisting a mugging bid in District Central. Police said the incident took place near Matric Board office in North Nazimabad. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the paramilitary soldiers, identified as Qalandar Khan, 35, and Noman, 25, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the victims were in plainclothes and were sitting in a park when suspects arrived and attempted to rob them. The suspects shot and injured the soldiers when they offered resistance to the mugging attempt. The muggers then bolted from the scene.